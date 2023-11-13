Saints vs. Vikings Game Recap

This was a disastrous week after a couple weeks of consistency as the New Orleans Saints lose to the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 to put the team at 5-5 on the year.

Sunday saw the Saints drop their 5th game of the year to the Josh Dobbs led Minnesota Vikings who are now 5-0 since All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson was placed on IR.

Final in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/eDR2ntdf9j — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 12, 2023

New Orleans started the game extremely rocky as a team letting up 24 points in the first half and coming up with 3. Josh Dobbs and the Vikings moved the ball effortlessly on the Saints defense extending plays left and right, not allowing defenders to get him on the ground. His favorite target today, TE T.J. Hockenson, who finished the day with 134 yards receiving on 11 catches. The Saints did not have an answer for this duo as they carved the team up for much of the game.

Offensively, the Saints couldn’t get anything going at all in the first half struggling to come up with first downs to keep drives alive. WR Michael Thomas left the game early with a knee injury which didn’t help the team, but they also couldn’t get WR Chris Olave the ball as he was held with zero catches at the half.

In the second half, QB Derek Carr left the game with a shoulder/concussion injury which allowed QB Jameis Winston his opportunity in the 2nd half. Winston’s success on offense was a bit flukey but he did help the Saints put points on the board. Winston managed to get the ball to Chris Olave a lot who ended up finishing with 6 catches, 96 yards and a TD in the 2nd half. WR A.T. Perry also scored his first touchdown of his career on an amazing jump ball wrestling match which he won to keep the Saints in the game.

Another insane TD throw by Jameis - and what a catch by A.T. PERRY!!#Saints | FOX pic.twitter.com/cTXwrRmlj5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 12, 2023

The defense as they have lately, stiffened up in the second half only allowing 3 points and giving their offense multiple chances to put points on the board. Unfortunately, the Saints offense couldn’t finish the job after two quick scores, turning the ball over multiple times and stalling on their drives.

With this disappointing effort, the Saints find themselves in an awkward spot. Going against an injury plagued Vikings team and not finding a way to win is demoralizing for a team with this much talent and potential. Just when we thought things might be swinging their way, the Saints are right back where we thought they were a few weeks ago. Their only hope is going through this bye week and breaking things down to the last bit and finding a way to make a late run.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel