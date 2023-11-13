Week 11 Opening Odds for the NFC South

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and while the New Orleans (5-5)have a much-needed bye week after losing to the Minnesota Vikings(6-4) on Sunday, there are still many reasons to pay attention to the other 3 teams in the NFC South. The Saints are still currently in 1st place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) and Atlanta Falcons (4-6) right behind them in 2nd and 3rd place with the Carolina Panthers (1-8) pretty much out of the race.

The Bucs will face the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) who hold the #3 seed in the NFC. So, it is no surprise that the Bucs are 10.5-point underdogs in this matchup according to DraftKings Sportsbook . The under is currently at 42.5 points.

The Panthers will face the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) as an 11-point underdog, with the under currently at 41.5 points.

The Falcons also have a bye week this week, so both Atlanta and New Orleans will be rested up before their November 29th match up.

