Fleur-de-Links, November 13: Saints fall on the road before bye week

The New Orleans Saints QB left in the third quarter with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. The Black and Gold fell to the Vikings 27-19.

It was another long Sunday for the Saints fanbase, and they once again hashed out their pain on the internet.

Joshua Dobbs has had a strong start to his Minnesota Vikings career and Sunday was no different as the veteran shined against New Orleans.

The bye week could not be arriving at a better time for the Saints, who need to heal up after a tough road trip. Players like Carr, Michael Thomas, and now Marshon Lattimore all left the game with an injury.

#Saints QB Derek Carr, who left today’s game with a concussion and shoulder injury, is hopeful to be able to return after the bye — which comes next week, the perfect time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2023