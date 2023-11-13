 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 13: Saints fall on the road before bye week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Derek Carr leaves with injury-NFL.com

The New Orleans Saints QB left in the third quarter with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. The Black and Gold fell to the Vikings 27-19.

Saints vs Vikings thread-Canal St Chronicles

It was another long Sunday for the Saints fanbase, and they once again hashed out their pain on the internet.

Vikes win fifth straight-Fox News

Joshua Dobbs has had a strong start to his Minnesota Vikings career and Sunday was no different as the veteran shined against New Orleans.

Lattimore sprains ankle-Saints Wire

The bye week could not be arriving at a better time for the Saints, who need to heal up after a tough road trip. Players like Carr, Michael Thomas, and now Marshon Lattimore all left the game with an injury.

