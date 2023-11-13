Fleur-de-Links, November 13: Saints fall on the road before bye week

Derek Carr leaves with injury-NFL.com
The New Orleans Saints QB left in the third quarter with a concussion and a right shoulder injury. The Black and Gold fell to the Vikings 27-19.
Saints vs Vikings thread-Canal St Chronicles
It was another long Sunday for the Saints fanbase, and they once again hashed out their pain on the internet.
Vikes win fifth straight-Fox News
Joshua Dobbs has had a strong start to his Minnesota Vikings career and Sunday was no different as the veteran shined against New Orleans.
Lattimore sprains ankle-Saints Wire
The bye week could not be arriving at a better time for the Saints, who need to heal up after a tough road trip. Players like Carr, Michael Thomas, and now Marshon Lattimore all left the game with an injury.
#Saints QB Derek Carr, who left today’s game with a concussion and shoulder injury, is hopeful to be able to return after the bye — which comes next week, the perfect time.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2023
Joshua Dobbs has been in Minnesota for less than two weeks and the offense that Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings have put together looks way better than what the #Saints have fielded for two seasons sans a couple games.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 12, 2023
⚜️The #Saints couldn't complete the road comeback⚜️https://t.co/WNM2fgvLZQ pic.twitter.com/deWYPvacse— ESPN-Southwest Louisiana (@ESPN_SWLA) November 12, 2023
Loading comments...