Report: Saints work out Jason Pierre-Paul

The New Orleans Saints have brought in former Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a workout on Monday per Mike Garafolo on X.

The #Saints worked out Jason Pierre-Paul — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl champion who most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Pierre-Paul had 3 sacks in 14 games last season for the Ravens. JPP could be a welcome piece to a Saints defensive line that started strong this year but has looked middle of the road the last few weeks. We’ll see if they decide to make it official and sign the 13-year vet over the bye week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on X at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on X at @HaydenReel.