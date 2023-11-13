Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly signing with Saints

The New Orleans Saints have brought in former Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul for a workout on Monday per Mike Garafolo on X.

The #Saints worked out Jason Pierre-Paul — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 13, 2023

Pierre-Paul is a two-time Super Bowl champion who most recently played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. Pierre-Paul had 3 sacks in 14 games last season for the Ravens. JPP could be a welcome piece to a Saints defensive line that started strong this year but has looked middle of the road the last few weeks. We’ll see if they decide to make it official and sign the 13-year vet over the bye week.

UPDATE: Per Josina Anderson on X, Jason Pierre-Paul reportedly plans to sign with the Saints.

Breaking: Jason Pierre-Paul just told me he’s planning to sign with the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/6x2FqgDz9a — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

The Saints will have the whole bye week to incorporate him into the defense before they head to Atlanta next weekend.

