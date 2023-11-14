State of the NFC South: Week 11

The NFC South is one of the worst divisions in football. However, it’s a close race for first place. Let’s check out how each NFC South team is doing.

State of the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have played the easiest schedule in the NFL, and the team currently sits at 5-5. The Saints got embarrassed by a QB who has been on the Vikings team for less than two weeks.

Ever since Drew Brees retired, this team has been in mediocrity purgatory. I think it may be time to just blow things up and rebuild.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers ended their losing streak with a win over the Tennessee Titans. Mike Evans had himself a day with six receptions, 143 receiving yards, and a touchdown. On the other side of the ball, Antonie Winfield Jr. continues his stellar season. He picked off Titans QB Will Levis and allowed zero yards in coverage. They’ll take on the road taking on the San Francisco 49ers this week.

State of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers took an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night football. They were only able to muster a measly 13 points. The only TD they had was a punt-return TD. It doesn’t get any better, as the Panthers will take on the Dallas Cowboys this week.

State of the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons moved to 4-6 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons had their hands full as Cardinals TE Tre Mcbride had himself a day. He caught eight passes for 131 yards. They have this week off and will look to rebound against the Saints.

