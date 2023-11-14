Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 11

The final stretch of the fantasy football regular season begins now. There are likely four games left for each league. If a team is going to make the playoffs, it is time to get hot and win out. Every week players emerge, and this week was no different. Hopefully you have free agent budget or a high waiver to use to fill out your team to make this final push. The byes continue with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints all taking a week off. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for Week 11 of the fantasy football regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 11 of the fantasy football season

Keaton Mitchell, running back, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens backfield has always been difficult to figure out and it has gotten more complicated with Keaton Mitchell joining the fray. Mitchell only had three rushes in Week 10 but he looked very explosive on a 39-yard touchdown rush. Gus Edwards has not impressed when called upon so far this season and Justice Hill has been relegated to third string already. The undrafted free agent is not likely to garner goal line carries but he has the big-play ability that should expand his role in the offense. Mitchell has the best upside of the trio and should be stashed if bench space allows.

Ty Chandler, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison has not had a good season and that is an understatement. He is currently averaging the lowest yards per carry of his career after becoming the primary rusher this season. The Vikings saw Mattison struggling and brought in Cam Akers, who unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury soon after. Mattison has continued to struggle but Ty Chandler has stepped up and shown that he could be the answer for the Vikings. Chandler was given the opportunity in week 10 and looked competent while garnering 15 carries. It is likely that he continues to gain touches in this backfield as the team is now competing for a playoff spot.

Poll Are you going to make the playoffs in your fantasy league? Already in!

Going to be close

Doubtful vote view results 0% Already in! (0 votes)

0% Going to be close (0 votes)

0% Doubtful (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A.T. Perry, wide receiver, New Orleans Saints

Another stash and wait is the rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry from the Saints. If Michael Thomas ends up missing time, it will be Perry who is the benefactor at wide receiver for the team. Both have similar builds and playstyle, so Perry will immediately be a factor for the offense. In week 10 after Thomas’ injury, Perry was given four targets in very limited action and caught the first touchdown of his young career. At 6’5, Perry should be able to snag jump balls in the red zone and for first downs. He is likely just a stash player for now but in keeper or dynasty leagues he needs to be on rosters before the deadlines occur.

Rondale Moore, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Welcome back to the NFL Kyler Murray. Making his first start after last season’s injury, Murray looked just as good as before as the Cardinals scored just their second win of the season over the Atlanta Falcons. Murray immediately began targeting the forgotten wide receiver Rondale Moore in their first game together in almost a year. Murray looked for Moore eight times in the game, the second-highest targeted pass-catcher on the team. It is likely that the Cardinals are going to be in a positive game script for the offense each week, turning Rondale Moore into a WR3/Flex at worst going forward.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel