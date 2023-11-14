Fleur-de-Links, November 14: Bye week comes at perfect time for Saints

The New Orleans Saints struggled on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s a look at how the game went down.

There are reports circulating that Jason Pierre-Paul could become the newest Saint this week.

Derek Carr is in concussion protocol while Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore could both miss time with injuries.

The bye week is a great opportunity to look at what has gone well and what needs to improve. For the Saints, the latter far outweighs the former.

Breaking: Jason Pierre-Paul just told me he’s planning to sign with the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/6x2FqgDz9a — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 14, 2023

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Saints suffered injuries to QB Derek Carr (shoulder, concussion) and CB Marshon Lattimore (high-ankle sprain) on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/HnNwIVJTqg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2023