Fleur-de-Links, November 14: Bye week comes at perfect time for Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings

Game Recap-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints struggled on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Here’s a look at how the game went down.

Former Pro Bowler reportedly coming to New Orleans-CSC

There are reports circulating that Jason Pierre-Paul could become the newest Saint this week.

Saints injury updates-NFL.com

Derek Carr is in concussion protocol while Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore could both miss time with injuries.

Saints hit reset-New Orleans Saints

The bye week is a great opportunity to look at what has gone well and what needs to improve. For the Saints, the latter far outweighs the former.

