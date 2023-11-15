 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social Media Reacts: MNF- Broncos vs. Bills

Broncos defeat Bills in Monday night stand-off.

By B. Keith Crear III
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

As an underdog, the Denver Broncos entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a lot to play for and an opportunity. Taking advantage of that opportunity, the Broncos won 24-22 and raised hopes that the momentum can carry them through the second half. As a result, the Broncos ended a seven-game losing streak on “Monday Night Football” and won for the first time since Oct. 15, 2012. The night was destined to be bad for Buffalo with the first play of the game. After that, it seemed to get worse and more devastating for the Bills as turnovers kept occurring along with misreads and dropped passes due to the Broncos defense. Wilson looked better last night. He showed that he may still have something left in the tank. Despite the Buffalo Bills firing their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey after Monday night’s game, let’s look at what the internet had to say.

It seemed some New Orleans Saints fans also chimed in on last night’s game due to Sean Payton coaching the Broncos. To be fair, Payton was loved in New Orleans and was a great coach. Now to see him in Denver attempting to bring the Broncos to a better record in the second of the season is something to watch to progression.

