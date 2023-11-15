Social Media Reacts: MNF- Broncos vs. Bills

As an underdog, the Denver Broncos entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a lot to play for and an opportunity. Taking advantage of that opportunity, the Broncos won 24-22 and raised hopes that the momentum can carry them through the second half. As a result, the Broncos ended a seven-game losing streak on “Monday Night Football” and won for the first time since Oct. 15, 2012. The night was destined to be bad for Buffalo with the first play of the game. After that, it seemed to get worse and more devastating for the Bills as turnovers kept occurring along with misreads and dropped passes due to the Broncos defense. Wilson looked better last night. He showed that he may still have something left in the tank. Despite the Buffalo Bills firing their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey after Monday night’s game, let’s look at what the internet had to say.

Josh Allen when he sees a Broncos player open pic.twitter.com/3zI42MLQdA — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) November 14, 2023

Dolphins fans watching the Bills lose to the Broncos, who we dropped 70 on pic.twitter.com/nDb9jriDAG — Gina Muscato (@GinaMuscato) November 14, 2023

It seemed some New Orleans Saints fans also chimed in on last night’s game due to Sean Payton coaching the Broncos. To be fair, Payton was loved in New Orleans and was a great coach. Now to see him in Denver attempting to bring the Broncos to a better record in the second of the season is something to watch to progression.

Say what you want about Sean Payton, but it ain't another coach that would have that bad Broncos team with 4 wins and a chance...Whole team confident.. and they are terrible. Coaching matters!!! — Dee❤ (@SaintsSoulja) November 14, 2023