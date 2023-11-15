Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hosts 8th annual “Tyrann’s Turkeys”

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu hosted his 8th annual “Tyrann’s Turkeys,” his annual Thanksgiving food giveaway. Mathieu donated 400 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal boxes to the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans for local families to pick up for the upcoming holiday.

A portion of the donations will be served on Thanksgiving Day at the Salvation Army GNO.

To learn more about the Salvation Army or to make a donation as well go to New Orleans (salvationarmy.org)

