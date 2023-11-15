Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 11

The New Orleans Saints drop another game to the Vikings headed to the bye week. They now have the extra week to prepare to face the Falcons for sole possession of first place in the division. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 10, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

14. New Orleans Saints: +6000 (Last week’s odds: +4200) (Last week’s ranking: 14)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +480 (+490) (1)

2. San Francisco 49ers: +500 (+600) (3)

3. Philadelphia Eagles: +550 (+500) (2)

4. Miami Dolphins: +950 (+1200) (6)

5. Baltimore Ravens: +1000 (+850) (4)

6. Dallas Cowboys: +1100 (+1100) (5)

7. Detroit Lions +1300 (+1500) (8)

8. Cincinnati Bengals +1700 (+1400) (7)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000 (+2000) (10)

10. Cleveland Browns: +2200 (+2800) (11)

18. Atlanta Falcons: +11000 (+9500) (16)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +11000 (+14000) (20)

29. Carolina Panthers: +100000 (+95000) (28)

