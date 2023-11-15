 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 15: Jason Pierre-Paul signs with Saints

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul signs with Saints-CBS Sports

The three-time Pro Bowler will look to bolster the pass rush for the New Orleans Saints after their bye week.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

Someway, the Saints still lead the division after being 5-5. Here’s what happened to the other three teams that made it this way.

Saints are bad against winning teams-Saints Wire

During his tenure in New Orleans, Dennis Allen is only 2-8 against teams with a winning record.

Ups and Downs-CSC

The Saints looked lost for a half and once they figured it out, it was too little too late. Here’s the good and bad from this contest.

