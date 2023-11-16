Power Rankings: How do the Saints fare after a loss in Minnesota?

Here’s how the New Orleans Saints rank amongst the five major power rankings after advancing to 5-5 on the season.

“Derek Carr’s shoulder might be OK, but that doesn’t mean the Saints came out healthy after the loss to the Vikings. Both CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Michael Thomas suffered injuries that could sting a bit, so the bye seems to have come at a fairly opportune time. Remember, we’re talking about a division leader here, despite the 5-5 record. It might be harder to not win the South at this point. The Saints have the easiest schedule left by opponents’ win percentage, with only one remaining foe currently owning more than four wins, and four of their remaining seven games are at home, including three straight in December. But if the defense keeps sliding, it could open the door for Tampa Bay and/or Atlanta. The Saints couldn’t stop Joshua Dobbs and T.J. Hockenson, and they didn’t generate a single takeaway at Minnesota on Sunday.”

The Saints will be coming off their bye and a poor showing against the Vikings that saw three starters get hurt. They still sit on top of the NFC South because of the struggling division, but they need to regain confidence and turn things around offensively. That starts with a division rival. If the Saints fail to gain momentum after the bye, they could see their season fall apart. — Katherine Terrell”

“Dating back to last season, the Saints have played 10 games against teams with a winning record. They have won twice—and one of those was a win over an Eagles team led by its backup quarterback last year.

Sunday was no different in Minnesota—but it may well be that losing one game is the least of the team’s problems.

The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury and concussion, wide receiver Michael Thomas to a knee injury, and top cornerback Marshon Lattimore to a high ankle sprain.

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters he wasn’t sure how long Carr might be sidelined, but despite Jameis Winston’s comeback bid Sunday he reiterated that (when healthy) Carr is the Saints’ starting quarterback.

If ever there was a team that needed its bye week to happen when it is, it’s the Saints. And with just one team left on the schedule with a winning record, these flawed, mediocre Saints are probably still the favorites in the NFL’s weakest division.”