NFL Picks Week 11: Kings of Trash Mountain

You wouldn't know by taking the temperature of the fan base, but the New Orleans Saints sit in first place atop the NFC South. Certainly, the team and the fans are happy the bye is upon us, as these games have become increasingly unbearable to witness. Whether this week off does anything to instill confidence in the team or the fans remains to be seen, but one strange fact remains, the Saints, as spectacularly mediocre as they are, stand as the top-ranked team in the division. They stand on the top of the mountain, the kings of nothing, a garbage division, but it's our garbage, nonetheless.

With the Saints off the schedule this week, we will focus on therest of the Week 11 action. There are plenty of storylines to follow this week, and plenty of teams to root against. Let’s take a look at all of the crucial matchups in the league this week.

Last week I went 8-6

I told you so: Raiders over Jets!

What do I know: Saints over Vikings?

WEEK 11

Thursday, November 16th - Thursday Night Football

Bengals(5-4) at Ravens(7-3)

This one will come down to the two exceptional quarterbacks, and in the end, Lamar Jackson make that one extra play to get the best of Joe Burrow. Baltimore wins 23-20.

Pick: Ravens

Sunday, November 19th - Early Games

Cowboys(6-3) at Panthers(1-8)

The Carolina defense will get steamrolled by Dallas, and their offense will have no chance to bail them out. Dallas wins 44-12.

Pick: Cowboys

Steelers(6-3) at Browns(6-3)

Pittsburgh’s defense will create the crucial turnovers needed to win this tight divisional battle. Pittsburgh wins 24-22.

Pick: Steelers

Bears(3-7) at Lions(7-2)

Detroit will run the ball at will against the porous Chicago defense. Detroit wins 36-20.

Pick: Lions

Chargers(4-5) at Packers(3-6)

Justin Herbert will put more holes in the Green Bay defense than every cheesehead in Lambeau. Los Angeles wins 30-20.

Pick: Chargers

Cardinals(2-8) at Texans(5-4)

CJ Stroud will be the one making Kyler Murray look like the rookie in this one. Houston wins 35-20.

Pick: Texans

Titans(3-6) at Jaguars(6-3)

Trevor Lawrence will easily help the Jags rebound from their discouraging loss a week ago, by torching their AFC South rivals. Jacksonville wins 28-19.

Pick: Jaguars

Raiders(5-5) at Dolphins(6-3)

Playing hard for Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas will keep this game closer than it has any business being, but Miami will ultimately prove too much in the end. Miami wins 30-22.

Pick: Dolphins

Giants(2-8) at Commanders(4-6)

The Giants will grind this game out on the ground, while their defense slows down Sam Howell. New York wins 17-13.

Pick: Giants

Sunday, November 19th - Late Games

Buccaneers(4-5) at 49ers(6-3)

Brock Purdy and the Niners will continue to right the ship against Baker and the Bucs. San Francisco wins 33-10.

Pick: 49ers

Jets(4-5) at Bills(5-5)

Buffalo’s offense finds a way to barely get past the Jets defense in this one. Buffalo wins 17-13.

Pick: Bills

Seahawks(6-3) at Rams(3-6)

Seattle wins this NFC West matchup by wearing out the Rams defense with their ground game. Seattle wins 23-20.

Pick: Seahawks

Sunday Night Football

Vikings(6-4) at Broncos(4-5)

Over the course of his long head-coaching career, even in the lowest points like 2021, Sean Payton has always found a way to have at least one absolutely dominant victory every single season. It hasn't come yet since he came to Denver, but that changes this week. The Denver fans will get their glimpse of Sean Payton “in his bag” against a Minnesota team he will coach circles around. Joshua Dobbs will be put in a straitjacket by the Broncos defense, while Russell Wilson has his best performance since coming to Denver last season. They won't replicate it again this year, but for this week, the league will see vintage primetime Sean Payton, smirk and all. Denver wins 42-15.

Pick: Broncos

Monday, November 20th - Monday Night Football

Eagles(8-1) at Chiefs(7-2) - Game of the Week

This rematch of Super Bowl LVII is easily one of the most anticipated games of the 2023 regular season and will live up to the hype. Even though these teams have top-ten defenses, this game will be a track meet due to the blazing speed these offenses can operate with. Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will go off in this showdown, and it will be the QB that has the ball in his hands in the end that wins this one, that will be Mahomes, finding Travis Kelce in the end zone to win the game on the final drive. Kansas City wins 40-33.

Pick: Chiefs

There it is Week 11 of the NFL season. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!