CSC Week 11 Thursday Night Football preview and props

It is going to feel like playoff football to begin the week 11 slate of the NFL regular season. In a game that is likely going to help decide the winner of the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in primetime. Both teams are coming off of tough losses in the conference and will be trying to right the ship. After several hard to watch primetime games, this one is sure to be a fun watch. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Bengals game line +5.5(-136)

This is not just an AFC game but also a divisional game between two teams vying for a title. The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in football and that should not change this week. The Ravens currently sit in first place in the division, but every team is currently above .500 and in contention. Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked to have shaken off early-season woes until last week’s loss to the upstart Houston Texans. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were looking like juggernauts before losing to the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are flawed and will be amped up to prove they are the team to beat in the division. When teams are close and have something to play for, take the points, especially if it is close to a touchdown.

Bengals + Ravens under 47.5(-138)

Neither the Bengals nor the Ravens offense has been consistent this year. Both have had times where they simply did not show up. Because of that, both of these teams’ games tend to go under the combined score total. The short week tends to bring teams closer together as well. The passing game for both teams has been suspect this year. Tee Higgins will not play this game due to injury and Ja’Marr Chase is banged up. Lamar Jackson has been wildly inconsistent in his new offense. In 2023, the under is 6-4 on Thursday nights. This trend is likely to continue between two teams who will play each other close. Adjust the total as needed, but the under hits this week.

Keaton Mitchell over 36.5 rushing yards(-115)

On the season, the Bengals are the second-worst team against the rush in regard to yards per carry. They also surrender the second-most rushes that tally over 15 yards at over seven percent. This bodes well for rookie Keaton Mitchell to have a potential breakout game on Thursday Night Football. Mitchell has seen limited action, but coaches acknowledged the need to get him the ball more, especially after seeing his 40-yard touchdown run in week 10. Mitchell should be fresh on Thursday after being used sparingly so expect him to garner 10 touches this game and go over 37 yards.

Long shot of the night

Irv Smith Jr anytime TD scorer(+600)

The Raven's secondary has been incredibly stingy so far this season. Through the entire year, they have surrendered just seven touchdowns through the air. Over the last month though, the Ravens are surrendering over 50 yards per game to opposing tight ends. Tight ends have gotten six targets in the red zone in that time period and given up a touchdown. Irv Smith Jr runs a route in 50% of passing downs in the Bengals last month of football with Tee Higgins banged up. As the Ravens defense pays attention to superstar Ja’Marr Chase, Irv Smith Jr could easily be open underneath for a touchdown.