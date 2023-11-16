CSC Game Picks: Week 11

Even though your New Orleans Saints will not be suiting up this Sunday, it is still our privilege here at Canal Street to give you guys our weekly game picks.

Week 11 starts tonight with the Cincinnati Bengals going up against the Baltimore Ravens in a heavy-weight AFC North battle. A lot will be proven in this one.

This week is an interesting one to say the least with a few handfuls of divisional which should make for some competitive matchups. Of this slate of games this weekend, our unanimous victories came from the following teams: the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions, the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins, the LA Chargers, the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills.

The best game of the week hands down is the Sunday Night Football thriller with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. A Super Bowl rematch from a year ago with each team looking like the frontrunners on their respective sides. Should be an incredible game.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel