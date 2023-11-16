Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Saints continue to rest with bye week

What does Jason Pierre Paul bring to NOLA?-Canal St Chronicles
With the signing of the former Pro Bowler, did the pass rush for the New Orleans Saints get that much better?
Mathieu hosts “Tyrann’s Turkeys”-CSC
The NOLA native is giving back to the community once again for the holidays.
Loomis shares thoughts-New Orleans Saints
GM Mickey Loomis spoke about the loss in Minnesota, AT Perry, and more
Saints waive Adam Prentice-Saints Wire
Days after activating him from IR, the Saints waived the fullback to make room for JPP.
Derek Carr shall heretofore be known as the 'Empty Yards Emperor'
Can you guess how many seasons the ‘Empty Yards Emperor’ has finished in the top ten in #NFL in passing yards?
What do you think of @MattMoscona new nickname for the #Saints QB? pic.twitter.com/3moRkG2ulx
Looking back at #Saints history after a bye and how they might fare coming back from an off week.
Looking back at #Saints history after a bye and how they might fare coming back from an off week. -via @SaintsNews
A quote from Mickey Loomis that sums things up well: "When you get into these stretch runs, you're not building character, you're revealing it, and so … the character of our team will be revealed over these next 7 games."
Via @WWLAMFM
More ⤵️https://t.co/YnhElCN2NX
