Fleur-de-Links, November 16: Saints continue to rest with bye week

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

What does Jason Pierre Paul bring to NOLA?-Canal St Chronicles

With the signing of the former Pro Bowler, did the pass rush for the New Orleans Saints get that much better?

Mathieu hosts “Tyrann’s Turkeys”-CSC

The NOLA native is giving back to the community once again for the holidays.

Loomis shares thoughts-New Orleans Saints

GM Mickey Loomis spoke about the loss in Minnesota, AT Perry, and more

Saints waive Adam Prentice-Saints Wire

Days after activating him from IR, the Saints waived the fullback to make room for JPP.

