Bengals vs. Ravens: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals tonight in Charm City. Both teams are battling, along with the other two teams in the division, for the lead in a highly competitive AFC North. Can Joe Burrow find a way to beat this tough Ravens defense? Will Lamar Jackson outduel his Bengals counterpart? Let’s tune in to find out!

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore, Maryland

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

