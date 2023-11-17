 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Dennis Allen says he will evaluate everything during bye

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

New Orleans Saints v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dennis Allen says he will evaluate everything during bye-Yahoo Sports

The head coach of the New Orleans Saints has said that he will take a deep look at everything and everyone involved, saying “we’ve been way too inconsistent”.

Mid season awards-Canal St Chronicles

At the halfway point of the 2023 season, Paulson Adebo may be the favorite for the Saints MVP award.

Week 11 Picks-CSC

Take a look at our staff picks for the one week of the 2023 regular season that won’t completely break our hearts.

Adam Prentice back with NOLA-CBS Sports

After clearing waivers, the reliable fullback is back with the Black and Gold as a member of their practice squad.

