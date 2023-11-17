Fleur-de-Links, November 17: Dennis Allen says he will evaluate everything during bye

Dennis Allen says he will evaluate everything during bye-Yahoo Sports
The head coach of the New Orleans Saints has said that he will take a deep look at everything and everyone involved, saying “we’ve been way too inconsistent”.
Mid season awards
At the halfway point of the 2023 season, Paulson Adebo may be the favorite for the Saints MVP award.
Week 11 Picks
Take a look at our staff picks for the one week of the 2023 regular season that won’t completely break our hearts.
Adam Prentice back with NOLA
After clearing waivers, the reliable fullback is back with the Black and Gold as a member of their practice squad.
King Cake Opinion: Mardi Gras only or year round? #Saints Vets want to give y'all some advice on these New Orleans Rookie Mistakes to avoid.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 16, 2023
Send us your Rookie Mistake for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVIII! https://t.co/8lTUT9eA5b #Saints | @SNICKERS pic.twitter.com/lOWH4iLMIQ
Bye week predictions for #Saints— Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 16, 2023
NOLA finishes 9-8
Win NFC South
Lose to Cowboys NFC Wild Card
Dennis Allen back as HC
Pete Carmichael + many offensive coaches replaced
Saints draft Oregon St. OT Taliese Fuaga or Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau
*Jayden Daniels to LV Raiders pic.twitter.com/dNA2Ixkv3u
Don’t matter what stadium he’s in, Jamaal Williams is gonna be out here playing catch with the fans. #Saints pic.twitter.com/Ty4fGjdCBT— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 12, 2023
