New Orleans Saints Rookie Report Week 9

The New Orleans Saints have had some great draft picks in the 2010’s and 2020’s. Members of the new rookie class are trying to join that club. Let’s take a look at how these rookies are performing after eight weeks of football.

Jordan Howden

The Saints fifth-round selection looks like he’s locked up the starting role with the Saints. The rookie played 71 snaps in the win versus the Colts. Howden allowed two catches on the four passes thrown his way. Howden lined up all over the field this past week with 29 snaps in the box, 19 at FS, and 17 in the slot. The University of Minnesota product is proving to be worth the day 3 selection the Saints used on him.

Bryan Bresee

The Saints first-rounder has shown flashes of being a great DT in this league. He’s been able to create disruption in the passing and rushing game. There are still some rookie mistakes and raw aspects to his game, but the Clemson product is flashing upside.

A.T. Perry

Saints fans hadn’t seen much of the Wake Forest receiver. Perry was able to make his NFL debut this past week against the Colts. He didn’t see the field much, only playing eight snaps.

Kendre Miller

Miller is in an unlucky situation right now. The Saints are loaded in the backfield with Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. This makes it very tough to compete for snaps. However, Miller has shown flashes in his limited snaps. Miller has caught eight out of his nine pass attempts for 80 yards.

