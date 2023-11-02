5 Questions before Week 9 vs. the Bears

We may have seen a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. The New Orleans Saints finally put together a full game with their best offensive performance, key defensive plays, and solid special teams. By no means was it perfect, but it was refreshing to see that this team has it in them. The Saints are now .500 with a chance to go on a run, starting off this week against the Chicago Bears.

Was this a fluke or did the Saints offense figure it all out?

This is the first week in which it feels like the Saints had some sort of offensive breakthrough. The offense had rhythm and pace and finally were efficient in the red zone. The offense was better but still left some points on the field.

Why did the Saints not make a move at the deadline?

There were rumors that they tried to get a deal done for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and or Patriots DE Josh Uche, both obviously didn’t get moved before the deadline. The fact of the matter is the Saints aren’t in a place to be buyers at the deadline and there was no reason to sell either after a slow start to the season.

Is Taysom Hill’s role in the offense growing?

The Saints may have found their answer to the red zone problems, Taysom Hill. Many players on the team called the Taysom Hill and Khalen Saunders package their own “tush push”. Teams know what's coming and can’t stop it. The Saints should continue to rely heavily on Taysom Hill in the red zone.

How can the Saints offense repeat its offensive production?

Continue to attack weaknesses. The Saints attacked the Colts weak secondary and more specifically certain cornerbacks. The Bears struggled last week slowly down Justin Herbert and Austin Ekeler. The Saints need to do the same, the Bears just added DE Montez Sweat who should play a factor in the game plan.

What is going on with the Saints defensive line?

The past couple of weeks the Saints defensive line has been gashed in the run and has produced little to no pass rush. Carl Granderson seems to be the only one consistently producing. Veteran Cam Jordan has struggled so far but it took him a little last year to start dominating.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel