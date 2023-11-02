NFL Picks Week 9: Bear Witness To Victory

The New Orleans Saints host the Chicago Bears this week. Finally, the Saints offense played their best, and most complete game of the season last week. They flashed explosiveness and they allowed their best players to excel at what they do best. It is no coincidence the Saints were able to win when things came together on offense for once.

Now is the time for us all to bear witness to the Saints finally stringing together a pair of solid offensive performances, and more importantly, another victory in the win column. Neither of those things have been easy to come by this season for the Saints, but this opponent provides the perfect opportunity to make it happen. Let’s take a look at this and all of the exciting NFL action in Week 9.

Last week I went 10-5

I told you so: Panthers over Texans!

What do I know: Steelers over Jaguars?

***

WEEK 9

Thursday, November 2nd - Thursday Night Football

Titans(3-4) at Steelers(4-3)

Will Levis will have another solid performance in his road debut in primetime. Tennessee wins 23-19.

Pick: Titans

***

Sunday, November 5th - Very Early Game

Dolphins(6-2) at* Chiefs(6-2) - Frankfurt, Germany

Following the most stunning loss of the 2023 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face a much stiffer test in the Dolphins’ dynamic offense. This one will come down to the wire, but Miami finds a way in Germany. Miami wins 27-24.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Sunday, November 5th - Early Games

Vikings(4-4) at Falcons(4-4)

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will struggle mightily in his first (and last) start for Minnesota, as Taylor Henicke picks up the win in his first start in Atlanta. Atlanta wins 22-20.

Pick: Falcons

***

Seahawks(5-2) at Ravens(6-2)

This will be a fairly defensive contest throughout, but it will be the Baltimore ground game that makes all the difference in this one. Baltimore wins 24-18.

Pick: Ravens

***

Cardinals(1-7) at Browns(4-3)

Cleveland’s defense will shut down the Arizona rushing attack, effectively ending the competitive aspect of the game. Cleveland wins 36-19.

Pick: Browns

***

Rams(3-5) at Packers(2-5)

Green Bay is irrefutably the worst team in the NFL, and they will prove that fact again in this one. Los Angeles wins 28-12.

Pick: Rams

***

Buccaneers(3-4) at Texans(3-4)

Facing their fourth-consecutive NFC South opponent, Houston will lose once again, going 1-3 in their tour of the division. Tampa Bay wins 22-14.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Commanders(3-5) at Patriots(2-6)

Despite trading away both of their top defensive linemen, Washington will shut down the lowly Pats. Washington wins 14-10.

Pick: Commanders

***

Bears(2-6) at Saints(4-4)

A week after facing struggles against the Indy rushing attack, the Saints defense will need to return to form against Chicago’s ground game. If, and when, that is accomplished, the Saints will find themselves in good shape, placing the game on the shoulders of Bears interim rookie quarterback Tyson Bagnet. If the Saints can place the burden of victory on Bagnet, they will win.

The Saints offense looked at its best a week ago, and that will continue here against Chicago. The top weapon for the Saints in this game will be Alvin Kamara, who will have his biggest performance of the season so far. They won't score the most points of the season so far, but they will finally achieve the optimal offense/defense balance they've been searching for all season. Saints win 24-16.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, November 5th - Late Games

Colts(3-5) at Panthers(1-6)

Indy’s defense will control the tempo of this game against a Carolina team riding high off their first win. Indianapolis wins 20-12.

Pick: Colts

***

Giants(2-6) at Raiders(3-5)

The Giants’ ground game will be the difference in this matchup against the post-Josh McDaniels Raiders. New York wins 23-20.

Pick: Giants

***

Cowboys(5-2) at Eagles(7-1) - Game of the Week

The Dallas defense against the Philly offense will be that matchup that gets all of the attention, but it will be the Philly defense against the Dallas offense that ultimately determines this NFC East showdown, as this one comes down to the final seconds. Philadelphia wins 30-29.

Pick: Eagles

***

Sunday Night Football

Bills(5-3) at Bengals(4-3)

The atmosphere will be electric in Cincinnati for this primetime matchup against Buffalo. The Cincy defense will be the key to victory in this huge showdown of AFC powerhouses. Cincinnati wins 23-17.

Pick: Bengals

***

Monday, November 6th - Monday Night Football

Chargers(3-4) at Jets(4-3)

The Jets defense will make the stops when they need them the most this Monday Night against the Bolts. New York wins 21-20.

Pick: Jets

***

There you have it, Week 9 is here and the Saints have an opportunity to move toward the lead in the NFC South. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!