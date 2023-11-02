CSC Game Picks: Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season is officially upon us tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 eastern standard time. A battle of two teams trying to claw their way up the ranks in the AFC.

This week your New Orleans Saints enter in as 8.5-point favorites against the Chicago Bears. The widest margin we’ve seen this season from the Saints, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Saints should take care of business this week.

So unfortunately this week, we didn’t get full participation on our board but many of us like a lot of the same teams to win this week. These teams would be the Atlanta Falcons, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Washington Commanders, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles. Most of these teams are coming down to quarterback play such as Atlanta over Minnesota who just lost Kirk Cousins over the weekend. Otherwise, we might have thought differently of this match up.

What we do have this week though, is two incredibly exciting AFC showdowns between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins as well as the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. All four of these teams are probably the most explosive offenses in the NFL. From Tyreek Hill to Travis Kelce to Jamar Chase to Stefon Diggs, it just can’t get any better than this. What an amazing set up for Sunday. Should be tons of fun.

Make sure you stay locked in with us all week here at CSC! Don’t miss out!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel