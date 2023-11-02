 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 2: Will Michael Thomas be 100% for Sunday?

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Wednesday Injury Report-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints only had two players that didn’t participate in today’s practice, but the story may be Michael Thomas still struggling from his illness last week.

Breakout Player: Week 8-CSC

The Black and Gold got a big performance from their young deep-threat receiver and it may be a sign of things to come for this offense.

Saints big favorites against Chicago-Saints Wire

With the Saints returning home to host the Chicago Bears, oddsmakers believe that New Orleans should win this game and it won’t be particularly close.

Saints vs Bears history-CSC

The matchup has been historically close between these two franchises, but could the Saints use the momentum from their win last week to carry them through?

Game Preview-New Orleans Saints

With the Saints sitting at 4-4 and tied for first in the NFC South, a win at home will go a long way for their confidence. Here’s a preview from the Black and Gold.

