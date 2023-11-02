Fleur-de-Links, November 2: Will Michael Thomas be 100% for Sunday?

The New Orleans Saints only had two players that didn’t participate in today’s practice, but the story may be Michael Thomas still struggling from his illness last week.

The Black and Gold got a big performance from their young deep-threat receiver and it may be a sign of things to come for this offense.

With the Saints returning home to host the Chicago Bears, oddsmakers believe that New Orleans should win this game and it won’t be particularly close.

The matchup has been historically close between these two franchises, but could the Saints use the momentum from their win last week to carry them through?

With the Saints sitting at 4-4 and tied for first in the NFC South, a win at home will go a long way for their confidence. Here’s a preview from the Black and Gold.

#Saints are still all in@MattMoscona reacts to reports of the Saints targeting #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and explains why he believes this would have been a bad move with the Saints deep receiver room.



Why do #Saints care about an old, expensive, plummeting Renfrow? pic.twitter.com/beyOveltoU — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) November 2, 2023

Dennis Allen said he's excited about watching WR Chris Olave play this week and "he's going to be a big part of what we do the second half of this season... there are opportunities that are going to come up for him and we expect him to do some really good things." #Saints — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) November 1, 2023