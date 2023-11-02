Titans vs. Steelers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans tonight in the City of Steel. Both teams are fighting to stay in contention in their respective divisions, despite looking up at the standings. Can Will Levis do it again? Will the Pittsburgh defense make life difficult for the rookie QB? Let’s tune in to find out!

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

