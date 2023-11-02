Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs. Colts

The New Orleans Saints bounced back in a big way last Sunday, going up to Indianapolis and taking down the Indianapolis Colts 38-27.

The offense looked its best all season, the defense made some big plays down the stretch, and for once this season, it felt like the Saints had it figured out.

Rashid Shaheed needs a bigger role in the offense

Shaheed has been a factor for the Saints since he walked in the facility last season. However, he’s only been used as a deep threat. Which may be what he’s best at, but he’s not going to have a long career in the NFL just from catching 50 yard passes. The Saints need to find a way to give him a bigger role in the offense. I’m not saying make him 1 or 2 and bump Mike or Olave, but let Shaheed run some crossing routes in the middle of the field and then he can use that explosiveness to make it a bigger play. It doesn’t always have to be a go route for 22.

A win like this gives you energy

After gaining over 500 yards of offense and winning by double digits, the Saints sit at 4-4. Then you add the detail that the Atlanta Falcons lost and now the Black and Gold are also tied for first in the NFC South.

A win like this on the road gives your team momentum, especially as you head into the final stretch before your bye week. I said at the beginning of the season if the Saints could be 7-3 at their bye week they’d be in good shape. Well, they have the opportunity to be 6-4 and that’s not far off.

I’m not ready to say the Saints have turned a corner, but maybe they’ve started to make the turn.

Saints defense still playing well

After this game on Sunday, there was a lot of talk about how the defense gave up 27 points to a Gardner Minshew-led Colts offense. I get it, I would’ve fathered them give up less too.

However, the Saints have continued to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks and force turnovers. Carl Granderson has been an absolute menace, Cam Jordan has shined in spots, and your linebacking corps has done what they always do. This group may not have the lowest points allowed number, but they will always keep you in a game.

