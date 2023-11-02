LB Pete Werner announced as this year’s Saints nominee for the Salute to Service Award

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Pete Werner has been announced as this year’s Saints nominee for the Salute to Service Award. The award is presented annually by USAA and the NFL and honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Pete Werner, Linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, was the team’s second round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2021 and the Saints’ current leading tackler. Werner honors the sacrifices made by all military members as he never hesitates to engage in any military-related engagement. As the proud grandson of a pair of military veterans, he understands and respects the sacrifices that are made by military members and their families. One grandfather, Richard E. Cowen, served in the United States Navy Dental Corps from 1963-65 where he was stationed in San Diego. His deceased grandfather, Roland F. Werner, served in the Navy from 1959-63, stationed in Pensacola, Florida and Newfoundland, Canada. He also wore the initials of a TAPS fallen soldier on the back of his helmet during last year’s Saints Salute to Service game and engaged with the fallen soldier’s family after a practice held at the team’s facility. Werner connects with our local military community as he was a heavily engaged participant in the Saints Battle of the Branches event, which is one of the Saints major activations as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative. During the event, local members of all four branches competed in a series of challenges on the indoor field, buoyed by Werner’s encouragement, including a flag football game, tug of war, the 40-yard dash and more. Werner remains eager to empower members of the military as he looks forward to once again interacting and supporting our military this November, per the official NFL press release.

Finalists for this year’s award are scheduled to be announced in January 2024. and the recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors awards show which will air in February during the week of Super Bowl LVIII.

Salute to Service represents the NFL’s unwavering dedication to honoring, empowering, and connecting with our nation’s service members, veterans, and their families. It is grounded in deep partnerships with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, United Service Organizations and Wounded Warrior Project. More than $66 million dollars has been raised for these Salute to Service partners since 2011.

This year there is an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists. Fans can go to NFL.com/SaluteFanVote once per day from now until November 30th.

