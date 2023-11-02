Thursday’s Saints vs. Bears Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints continue to deal with a lingering illness that we've seen keep players out of practice for the second consecutive week. On Thursday, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was absent with said illness. Wide receiver Michael Thomas was a full participant during Thursday’s practice after being limited during Wednesday’s practice recovering from illness. Guard/Tackle Andrus Peat was a full participant on Thursday while dealing with an ankle injury.

The Chicago Bears had seven players sit out of Thursday’s practice. Among those inactive were safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Tremain Edmunds. Quarterback Justin Fields continues to sit out of practice as he is dealing with a right thumb injury. Undrafted free-agent quarterback Tyson Bagent has already been named the starter for Chicago for Sunday’s matchup against New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

WR Michael Thomas (Rest)

G/T Andrus Peat (Ankle)

Limited Participation

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

QB Taysom Hill (Hip)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

WR Lynn Bowden Jr (Illness)

Did Not Participate

LB Ty Summers (Concussion/Hamstring)

DT Malcolm Roach (Illness)

Chicago Bears:

Full Participation

S Eddie Jackson (Foot)

OL Lucas Patrick (Back)

Limited Participation

OL Braxton Jones (Neck)

Did Not Participate

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Knee)

S Jaquan Brisker (Concussion)

CB Terrell Smith (Illness)

QB Justin Fields (Right Thumb)

G Nate Davis (Ankle)

TE Mercedes Lewis (Rest)

T Larry Borom (NIR-Personal Matter)

