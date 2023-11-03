Power Rankings: Saints move back into the top 20

Here’s how the five major power rankings view the New Orleans Saints heading into Week 9.

NFL.com - 14 (+5)

“The offense had its most complete game in Sunday’s win over the Colts, looking nothing like the stop-start unit we’ve seen much of the season. The Taysom Hill package was expanded a bit and was as effective as it’s been in 2023. Rashid Shaheed cashed in on three deep balls. The Saints allowed one sack and one turnover, and they happened on the same play. Derek Carr was pretty darned dialed in, and the run game — often going right up the gut — was effective. Who are these guys? It was on the road, and the Colts aren’t terrible defensively most weeks. Even as the offense took two steps forward, though, the Saints’ run defense took (at least) one step backward in that unit’s worst showing. But at 4-4, New Orleans is just as much a contender in the NFC South race as anyone else.”

ESPN - 16 (+4)

“Derek Carr has put together what is perhaps his best six quarters of the season, going back to the Thursday night game against the Jaguars last week. Carr and the offense struggled to find their footing in the first part of the season, and he had one of his worst performances against the Buccaneers in Week 4 (127 passing yards, no touchdowns) following a Week 3 shoulder injury. He was much more efficient against the Colts on Sunday, passing for 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, possibly showing positive momentum going forward. — Katherine Terrell”

Bleacher Report - 13 (+7)

“Maybe Derek Carr should get yelled at for yelling at people more often.

After a week of criticism over his sideline outbursts, Carr had his best game of the season Sunday, carving up the Colts for 310 passing yards and two scores in a victory that got the Saints back to .500 and into a tie for first place in the NFC South.

Carr told reporters that it felt good for the offense to finally put together a complete effort.

“Gosh, it feels good to smile,” Carr said. “I was at one place for nine years. If I got banged up, everyone in that building knew I was playing that Sunday. If I got upset, they knew where my heart was. But now I’m in a new place, and new things are happening. You have to prove yourself; you have to show guys where you’re coming from, you have to build new relationships. That was something I put on my heart this week. I tried not to be so emotional.”