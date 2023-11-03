Weekly Preview: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears

The New Orleans Saints are looking to keep the good times rolling after their win against the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints offense looked the best it has all season. There was a lot to like about this game, and the team will look to keep the momentum going. The same can’t be said for the Chicago Bears, as they were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers 30-13. They’ll look to steal one on the road against the Saints.

Chicago Bears Preview

The Chicago Bears have arguably one of the best futures out of all 32 NFL teams. They currently hold the second and third projected picks in the NFL draft. The Bears acquired the Carolina Panthers first-rounder last year. However, the current team is struggling. With Justin Fields expected to be sidelined again, Tyson Bagent will be the starting QB for the team.

The Bears top playmaker is undoubtedly D.J. Moore. He’s currently fifth in the league in receiving yards. Moore is a big-time playmaker who can stretch the field and gain extra yards after the catch. He’s currently fourth in the league in YAC.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bears best player has to be CB Jaylon Johnson. He’s quietly been one of the best coverage CBs in all of football. Johnson has only allowed 11 receptions for 120 yards on 358 snaps.

New Orleans Saints Preview

The Saints are coming off one of their best games of the season. The passing attack was firing on all cylinders. I want to give a special shoutout to WR Rashid Shaheed. The second year UDFA is becoming one of the best deep threats in all of football. Shaheed finished with three catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. This stat line had him looking like a young Randy Moss.

On defense, I have to give a special shoutout to Paulson Adebo. I was highly critical of Adebo in his sophomore campaign, but he’s absolutely turned it around this year. He was an absolute lockdown CB against the Colts. Adebo only allowed three catches for nine yards on eight targets. He received the highest-grade last week among all CBs.

Adebo’s biggest problem last year was the number of yards he was giving up. It seems he spent the entire offseason working hard and honing his craft.

Who will win the game?

The Saints are the clear favorites to win this matchup. They’re coming off one of their best games of the season and will be at home in front of Who Dat Nation. The Bears have been struggling and are without their starting QB.

It will be very interesting to see Saints CB Marshon Lattimore go up against Bears WR D.J. Moore. It will be crucial for Lattimore to keep Moore in check. If he can shut down Moore, this could be an easy win for the Saints.

The Saints should look to try and get the run game going this game. They’ve had a ton of struggles running the football this season. If the team is able to get ahead early, it would be a good idea to use the three-headed monster of Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, and Kendre Miller.

Overall, this should be an easy win for the Saints. If they can’t get it done, HC Dennis Allen will be in hot water.

