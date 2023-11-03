 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 3rd: Saints continue to prepare for Chicago

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday injury report-Canal St Chronicles

Michael Thomas and Andrus Peat returned to the practice field for the New Orleans Saints, but Demario Davis and Taysom Hill are still limited.

Jordan Howden becoming critical for the Saints-CSC

The rookie defensive back out of Minnesota has had to grow up pretty quickly in the National Football League, but he’s done it well through the first eight games.

Saints look to get back in playoff race-AP News

A win at home over the Chicago Bears will go a long way to providing confidence to the Saints, but it can do so much for the NFC playoff race in terms of the Black and Gold.

5 Questions-CSC

Before “Da Bears” come to the Crescent City, here are some questions to look out for Sunday.

