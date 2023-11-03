Fleur-de-Links, November 3rd: Saints continue to prepare for Chicago

Michael Thomas and Andrus Peat returned to the practice field for the New Orleans Saints, but Demario Davis and Taysom Hill are still limited.

The rookie defensive back out of Minnesota has had to grow up pretty quickly in the National Football League, but he’s done it well through the first eight games.

A win at home over the Chicago Bears will go a long way to providing confidence to the Saints, but it can do so much for the NFC playoff race in terms of the Black and Gold.

Before “Da Bears” come to the Crescent City, here are some questions to look out for Sunday.

It's #Saints Practice Report with @ErinESummers focusing on defense leading up to Sunday vs the Bears and an update from Thursday's injury report pic.twitter.com/T60DSB96K0 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 3, 2023