Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Bears Bold Predictions

Week 8 saw the New Orleans Saints have one of their most complete games against the Indianapolis Colts which resulted in a big win and put the Saints in a 1st place tie in the NFC South. This week, they return home to Caesars Superdome to try to get back-to-back wins when they face the Chicago Bears. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- The offense continues rolling and Derek Carr throws for 3 touchdowns.
- The defense sacks Rookie QB Tyson Bagent twice and gets 2 turnovers.
- Saints score over 30 points again and win by at least 7.
LUKE H:
- Jamaal Williams gets involved in the run game more often. Rushes for 50+ and 1 TD.
- Chris Olave bounces back for 75+ and 1 TD.
- Saints blow out the Bears, win by 20.
GREGORY:
- Offense comes crashing back down by trying to do too much, only scores two touchdowns
- Defense shows up though, shutting down the already bad Bears offense
- Grupe rebounds, goes 4/4 on field goals. Saints win by 17
CARSON:
- Derek Carr throws for three touchdowns but also throws an interception
- Alvin Kamara has his lowest rushing yardage game of the season thus far
- Bears are held to under 10 points
Kyle:
- Alvin Kamara has 8+ receptions
- Saints' defense forces 3 turnovers
- Saints win by three scores
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...