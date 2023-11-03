 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Bears Bold Predictions

Here are some bold predictions from the CSC staff for Week 9 of the regular season.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 saw the New Orleans Saints have one of their most complete games against the Indianapolis Colts which resulted in a big win and put the Saints in a 1st place tie in the NFC South. This week, they return home to Caesars Superdome to try to get back-to-back wins when they face the Chicago Bears. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

  • The offense continues rolling and Derek Carr throws for 3 touchdowns.
  • The defense sacks Rookie QB Tyson Bagent twice and gets 2 turnovers.
  • Saints score over 30 points again and win by at least 7.

LUKE H:

  • Jamaal Williams gets involved in the run game more often. Rushes for 50+ and 1 TD.
  • Chris Olave bounces back for 75+ and 1 TD.
  • Saints blow out the Bears, win by 20.

GREGORY:

  • Offense comes crashing back down by trying to do too much, only scores two touchdowns
  • Defense shows up though, shutting down the already bad Bears offense
  • Grupe rebounds, goes 4/4 on field goals. Saints win by 17

CARSON:

  • Derek Carr throws for three touchdowns but also throws an interception
  • Alvin Kamara has his lowest rushing yardage game of the season thus far
  • Bears are held to under 10 points

Kyle:

  • Alvin Kamara has 8+ receptions
  • Saints' defense forces 3 turnovers
  • Saints win by three scores

