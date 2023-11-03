Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Bears Bold Predictions

Week 8 saw the New Orleans Saints have one of their most complete games against the Indianapolis Colts which resulted in a big win and put the Saints in a 1st place tie in the NFC South. This week, they return home to Caesars Superdome to try to get back-to-back wins when they face the Chicago Bears. So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

The offense continues rolling and Derek Carr throws for 3 touchdowns.

The defense sacks Rookie QB Tyson Bagent twice and gets 2 turnovers.

Saints score over 30 points again and win by at least 7.

LUKE H:

Jamaal Williams gets involved in the run game more often. Rushes for 50+ and 1 TD.

Chris Olave bounces back for 75+ and 1 TD.

Saints blow out the Bears, win by 20.

GREGORY:

Offense comes crashing back down by trying to do too much, only scores two touchdowns

Defense shows up though, shutting down the already bad Bears offense

Grupe rebounds, goes 4/4 on field goals. Saints win by 17

CARSON:

Derek Carr throws for three touchdowns but also throws an interception

Alvin Kamara has his lowest rushing yardage game of the season thus far

Bears are held to under 10 points

Kyle:

Alvin Kamara has 8+ receptions

Saints' defense forces 3 turnovers

Saints win by three scores

