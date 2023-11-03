Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction and can they get back-to-back wins?

Earlier this week, we posted our weekly confidence poll to see how fans were feeling about the New Orleans Saints after their big win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. This week, 60% of voters feel confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

We also asked voters if they felt the team could get back-to-back wins this week and an overwhelming 94% said yes.

The Saints will play home this week against the Chicago Bears Sunday, let’s hope they get another big win and keep those numbers trending up.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.