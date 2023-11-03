Saints vs. Bears props and best bets

The New Orleans Saints return to the Superdome to face the Chicago Bears in week 9 of NFL action. After last week’s impressive win, the Saints have the opportunity to string some wins together before their week 11 bye. It remains to be seen if Derek Carr and the offense have fixed the issues or was last week’s output simply a result of the extra rest. The team is heavily favored against the visiting Bears who will be without Justin Fields, which is good news for Saints fans. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the lines for the Saints vs Bears week 9 best bets.

NFL Week 9 Saints vs Bears best bets

Bears + Saints total points under 43.5(-131)

The Saints defense has to rebound this week from two mediocre performances. In the last two games, the Saints have allowed a combined 58 points. This is unusual for a team that normally allows 20 points per game. The Bears starting Tyler Bagent should help remedy this slight struggle. With the Saints favored by over eight points, DraftKings sportsbook seems to share this feeling. Derek Carr and the Saints offense also have a very favorable matchup. When a team is favored by this much, it does not necessarily mean a high scoring game. It is likely that the favored team’s defense is going to stop the other team. The Saints win easily by holding all points scored down and they stay under 43.

Chris Olave over 64.5 receiving yards(-115)

The Chris Olave sophomore slump continued last week. There were flashes that the slump was almost over though, and that Carr is going to help Olave do just that. Olave had nine targets in week 8, the most of any Saints player. Expect this volume to continue for Olave until he breaks out, especially considering he was one drop away from a long touchdown last week. The matchup is very favorable as well. The Bears allow the third-most yards through the air in the NFL. A get-right performance is going to happen for Olave and this week should be that week with Olave going far over 65 receiving yards.

Blake Grupe over 1.5 field goals made(+105)

When the team is performing well on offense, it takes a lot of pressure off of the kicker to always be perfect. After last week’s performance, and a great matchup this week, kicker Blake Grupe should be able to exhale a bit during this game. With the Saints red zone issues, Grupe had to shoulder a huge amount of pressure to never miss. He has looked shaky at times this season, but it is his first season, and he is being called upon far too often. Derek Carr and the Saints offense looks to be improving, which will help Grupe. He not only makes over two field goals this week, but he will be perfect in attempts.

Long shot of the game

Bears points under 10.5(+205)

As previously mentioned, the Saints offense has not been performing up to the level that they expect. Not having to face Justin Fields is a stroke of good luck for the team as mobile quarterbacks have been a thorn in the side of this defense for years. The Bears are averaging just 21 points per game already and that was with Fields on the field most games. Tyler Bagent will not be ready for the raucous Superdome and an amped up team this week. Not only do the Saints defense perform well, but they should hold the Bears under 10 points and hit this double-up prop.