Final Saints vs. Bears Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears wrapped up their final practice before their week 9 matchup. Saints’ running back Kendre Miller was a new name added to the injury report as he was absent from Friday’s practice dealing with an illness. Guard/Tackle James Hurst has been dealing with an ankle injury but will be good to go on Sunday. Linebacker Demario Davis has been limited all week and will be active on Sunday. The lone player New Orleans listed as out is linebacker Ty Summers.

The Chicago Bears listed quarterback Justin Fields as doubtful for Sunday’s matchup. Chicago listed four players as out including two key defensive pieces in 2nd-year safety Jaquan Brisker and veteran linebacker Tremain Edmunds.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

WR Michael Thomas (Rest)

G/T Andrus Peat (Ankle)

WR Lynn Bowden Jr (Illness)

QB Taysom Hill (Hip)

G/T James Hurst (Ankle)

Limited Participation

LB Demario Davis (Knee)

DT Malcolm Roach (Illness) Questionable

Did Not Participate

LB Ty Summers (Concussion/Hamstring) Out

RB Kendre Miller (Illness) Questionable

Chicago Bears:

Full Participation

S Eddie Jackson (Foot)

OL Lucas Patrick (Back)

OL Braxton Jones (Neck) Questionable

T Larry Borom (NIR-Personal Matter)

Did Not Participate

LB Tremaine Edmunds (Knee) Out

S Jaquan Brisker (Concussion) Out

CB Terrell Smith (Illness) Out

QB Justin Fields (Right Thumb) Doubtful

G Nate Davis (Ankle) Out

