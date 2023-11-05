Bills vs. Bengals: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills tonight in Cincy. These teams were supposed to meet in this stadium in last year’s Monday Night finale, and we all remember what happened that fateful night. They ultimately met in the playoffs in Buffalo, but this is both teams’ first time meeting each other back in Cincinnati. Will Cincy send the home crowd into a frenzy? Can Buffalo pick up this pivotal road win? Let’s tune in and find out!

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

