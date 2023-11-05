Saints vs. Bears: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Bears at home in the Caesars Superdome today looking to stay within first place in the NFC South. Chicago is still playing without Justin Fields at quarterback, and the Saints have a huge opportunity to take advantage of that. Let’s hope the Saints. are able to do just that.

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 9 action:

Game time:

Sunday, November 5th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 233 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Chicago Bears radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

Odds:

Saints -8.5; Over/Under 41.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Windy City Gridiron

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.

