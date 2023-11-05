Saints vs. Bears: Game time, TV, radio, online streaming, mobile, and odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
Chicago Bears (2-6) at New Orleans Saints (4-4)
The Saints face the Bears at home in the Caesars Superdome today looking to stay within first place in the NFC South. Chicago is still playing without Justin Fields at quarterback, and the Saints have a huge opportunity to take advantage of that. Let’s hope the Saints. are able to do just that.
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 9 action:
Game time:
Sunday, November 5th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on CBS
- Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 233 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Chicago Bears radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -8.5; Over/Under 41.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
