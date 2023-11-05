Saints vs. Bears: Week 9 open thread

NFL on CBS - Week 9

The Saints take on the Bears, looking to remain near the top of the NFC South today. The Saints are coming off an impressive victory in Indy, while the Bears are coming off a blowout loss in Los Angeles. Hopefully those trends remain true this week as well. Let’s get this one underway, Who Dat Nation!

Kickoff:

Sunday, November 5th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on CBS

- Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 233 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Chicago Bears radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -8.5; Over/Under 41.5 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Windy City Gridiron

Here’s to New Orleans staying in the win column! Who Dat!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!