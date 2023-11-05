 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Inactives

6 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 9 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are back home in Caesars Superdome to take on the Chicago Bears (2-6). With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • DE Kyle Phillips
  • G Nick Saldiveri
  • LB Ty Summers
  • TE Jimmy Graham
  • QB Jake Haener
  • WR Keith Kirkwood

Chicago Bears

  • QB Justin Fields
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds
  • DB Terell Smith
  • OL Nate Davis
  • DB Jaquan Brisker
  • DL Dominique Robinson

