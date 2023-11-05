New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Inactives

Week 9 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are back home in Caesars Superdome to take on the Chicago Bears (2-6). With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

DE Kyle Phillips

G Nick Saldiveri

LB Ty Summers

TE Jimmy Graham

QB Jake Haener

WR Keith Kirkwood

Chicago Bears

QB Justin Fields

LB Tremaine Edmunds

DB Terell Smith

OL Nate Davis

DB Jaquan Brisker

DL Dominique Robinson

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel