New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears Inactives

Week 9 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (4-4) are back home in Caesars Superdome to take on the Chicago Bears (2-6). With kickoff just minutes away, let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- DE Kyle Phillips
- G Nick Saldiveri
- LB Ty Summers
- TE Jimmy Graham
- QB Jake Haener
- WR Keith Kirkwood
Chicago Bears
- QB Justin Fields
- LB Tremaine Edmunds
- DB Terell Smith
- OL Nate Davis
- DB Jaquan Brisker
- DL Dominique Robinson
