Chargers vs. Jets: Monday Night Football open thread

The New York Jets host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight in the Garden State. Yes, for some inexplicable reason, the Chargers are on in primetime again. Will the Jets defense lock down the Bolts? Can Justin Herbert solve Robert Saleh’s defense? Let’s tune in to find out!

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

