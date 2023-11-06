Saints open as 2.5 point favorites against the Vikings

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) will hit the road and head up north to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) at U.S Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the Saints are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook after getting a win at home against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings also got a win on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, which now leaves New Orleans sitting alone in the 1st place in NFC South.

The under on this game is currently 41 points but there will surely be some movement on this as the week progresses.

