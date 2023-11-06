Two AFC contenders clash to close out week 9 of the NFL regular season. The Los Angeles Chargers travel cross-country to face the New York Jets. Both teams are trying to keep pace in the wild card race. The AFC wild card race is hotly contested between multiple teams. The Jets are attempting to get to five wins which puts them even with all other wild card teams. Meanwhile, the Chargers are still trying to get back to .500. Monday Night Football should be hotly contested. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football week 9 preview and props.

CSC MNF week 9 props and best bets

Jets game line +4.5(-138)

The New York Jets are home underdogs in this primetime matchup, which is something worth a look for the bettors. Not only do the Jets have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but they are also facing a struggling Chargers team. The Chargers have just three wins this season, none of which have winning records this season. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs only beat the Jets in New York by three points which makes this a good wager. Neither of these teams seem to be much better than the other, especially if the line is over a field goal.

Keenan Allen under 74.5 receiving yards(-115)

The Keenan Allen prop bet is peculiar going into this week’s primetime matchup. The Jets are incredible against the pass, only allowing 161 yards per game through the air, the best in the NFL. With Keenan Allen’s receiving prop set at 75 yards, this is almost half of the typical yardage allowed by the Jets. Without Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer as well, the Jets defense will be able to key on Allen and take him out of the game completely. Justin Herbert will need to look elsewhere for production. Donald Parham and Gerald Everett will likely have decent games receiving but only the under is worth a look for Allen.

Garrett Wilson over 66.5 receiving yards(-115)

The Chargers are one of the worst teams against the pass. In their last four games, the Chargers allowed over 300 yards per game, the second most in the league. Zach Wilson has typical Zach Wilson so far this season, but the last couple of games he has understood the assignment with Garrett Wilson. The Wilson to Wilson hook up has been busy the last two games with a total of 25 targets. Zach Wilson has a very good matchup and will keep looking at Garrett Wilson to move the ball. Garrett Wilson only needs to turn this into a middling game to hit this prop, making it one of the best bets on the entire board this week.

Long shot of the night

Austin Ekeler over 100 rushing yards(+170)

If the Chargers are going to win this primetime game, they are going to need Austin Ekeler to carry the team. As good as the Jets are against the pass, they are very susceptible to the rush. In their last four games, the Jets have allowed 4.4 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Ekeler’s rushing total is set at around 50 yards so he will need to double up that total to hit this prop, but he is more than capable of exploding in prime time. Ekeler is a big-play threat each game no matter the matchup. This week’s matchup lines up well for Ekeler, making this prop worth a look.