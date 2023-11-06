Overreactions: Saints vs. Bears

The New Orleans Saints had a great defensive showing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, forcing five turnovers in a 24-17 victory inside the Caesars Superdome.

Paulson Adebo had two interceptions and a recovered fumble to lead the way for the Black and Gold while Taysom Hill had another big offensive performance for the Saints.

Paulson Adebo’s best game of his career

The third-year corner out of Stanford was all over the field today, forcing turnovers as well as making key tackles to help control the Bears’ offense.

After a struggling sophomore season in the NFL, a lot of people started to question if Adebo’s strong rookie year was a fluke, but today’s performance showed that he’s able to compete at the highest level. He now has four interceptions on the season to lead the team.

Going forward, New Orleans will look to Adebo to continue stepping up and making key impacts on the defensive end as the Saints are now in sole possession of first place in the NFC South.

Saints failed Michael Thomas

After having an incredibly strong start to the season, Michael Thomas was nonexistent in the game this afternoon. Not only did he not have any catches, but he was only targeted one time. It looked like the Saints didn’t have him as a part of the gameplan.

If that was the Bears doing a nice job of taking him out, then so be it. But if the Saints coaching staff failed to involve one of their best receivers, then there’s a fundamental problem on Airline Dr because that’s rather insane.

Saints offense will have a big second half

After winning two straight games where you scored 24 or more points in each, the Saints appear to have found a rhythm offensively. Now, you’ll go on the road to face a hobbled Minnesota Vikings team before your bye week. The Black and Gold will use this game along with the bye to iron out their final issues with the offensive scheme and game plan before taking off in a big way starting with Week 11.

Derek Carr had his most composed performance in a Saints uniform, Taysom Hill continues to make an impact, and Alvin Kamara was able to make some big plays when the Saints needed them to pick up a win.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel. Follow my personal page @MiguezMatt for more!