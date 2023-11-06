Fleur-de-Links, November 6: Saints in first place after win over Bears

Hill,Adebo lead Saints over Bears-Fox News
The New Orleans Saints forced five turnovers and produced enough on offense to take down the Chicago Bears 24-17 to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Saints vs Bears thread-Canal St Chronicles
The fans went through highs and lows during this game, especially late, but the Black and Gold faithful got to finish this one on the good side of things.
What we learned-Saints News Network
There’s always a period after the game where analysts break down what happened on the field and what it means for the team. Here’s one look at Sunday’s win over the Bears.
Prospect to Watch-CSC
We take a look at one of the best defensive lineman in the entire country, and if you don’t pay attention to Group of Five football, you may not even know who he is.
A Dub in the Dome ⚜️#Saints | @FastTwitchDrink pic.twitter.com/2KvZUCOj2d— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023
The #Saints improve to 5-4 with the home victory! pic.twitter.com/Q3GoAkisUv— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 5, 2023
"The city of New Orleans should be very happy to have Chris as one of their starting receiver."#Saints brass praises WR Chis Olave for the maturity he's shown amidst the adversity he's endured, via @SaintsNews. https://t.co/9oj941xTSA— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 6, 2023
Loading comments...