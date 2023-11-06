 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 6: Saints in first place after win over Bears

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Hill,Adebo lead Saints over Bears-Fox News

The New Orleans Saints forced five turnovers and produced enough on offense to take down the Chicago Bears 24-17 to improve to 5-4 on the season.

Saints vs Bears thread-Canal St Chronicles

The fans went through highs and lows during this game, especially late, but the Black and Gold faithful got to finish this one on the good side of things.

What we learned-Saints News Network

There’s always a period after the game where analysts break down what happened on the field and what it means for the team. Here’s one look at Sunday’s win over the Bears.

Prospect to Watch-CSC

We take a look at one of the best defensive lineman in the entire country, and if you don’t pay attention to Group of Five football, you may not even know who he is.

