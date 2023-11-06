Social media reactions to the Saints win over Bears

The New Orleans Saints were faced with a task in the form of the Chicago Bears on Sunday and it appears that they were up for the challenge. This was a must win game for the Saints for a multitude of reasons with rising about .500 being at the top of that list.

After a back-and-forth game that had no business being as close as it was, the Saints were able to sneak past the Bears and improve their season record to 5-4. Let’s check in and see what social media had to say about the victory.

Taysom Hill closes it out for the Saints like Mariano Rivera in the ninth.



Saints will win it. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 5, 2023

I’m telling you…Taysom Hill is the catalyst for this @Saints offense. What he’s done since he got in the league may never be replicated again. Swiss Army Knife pic.twitter.com/CIbTTg7kG3 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 5, 2023

Fun Fact: The Saints currently lead the league in interceptions with 12. — Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) November 5, 2023

Saints now lead the NFC south pic.twitter.com/N1xvbG4wk8 — Li Mo⚜️ (@DoubleGlizzyMo) November 5, 2023

Two thoughts before bed:



1. The New Orleans Saints are in sole possession of first place in the NFC South for the first time since Week 17 of 2020.



2. They did not lose at home to an opposing quarterback who didn’t even know the team’s plays.



Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/shGxVK17T2 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 6, 2023

Paulson Adebo has to be a contender for NFC Defensive Player of the Week after that performance — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) November 5, 2023

