State of the NFC South: Week 10

The New Orleans Saints have taken control of the NFC South. The team has moved into first place with a win over the Chicago Bears. The race for the South isn’t over, though. Let’s take a look at how the teams are doing.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs narrowly lost to the Houston Texans on Sunday. The Bucs just couldn’t find an answer for Texans QB C.J. Stroud. The Bucs have now lost their last four games. They’ll look to rebound against the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans have looked good under rookie QB Will Levis. This should be a close game, but I will take the Titans in this one.

State of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers were unable to capitalize on the momentum of winning their first game. The Panthers lost 27-13 to the Indianapolis Colts. Bryce Young did not look good. The Panthers will need to do some soul-searching in the offseason.

They surrounded Bryce, young with no weapons and a horrible pass-blocking offensive line. The Panthers have the 3rd worst pass block grade in the league per PFF. If they want their rookie to show his potential, that offense needs a revamp. They’ll play the Bears on Thursday night, and I think they’ll lose this one.

State of the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons took an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They lost to QB Josh Dobbs, who was traded to the team less than a week ago. The Falcons have some quality weapons, but HC Arthur Smith refuses to use them. Until they fire him, the Falcons will be stuck in a pit of mediocrity.

Luckily for them, they play the Arizona Cardinals this week. The Falcons should be able to take this one, and the Cardinals losing streak continues.

State of the New Orleans Saints

The Saints are back on top in the South. It hasn’t been pretty, but the team has found something in the past two weeks. Derek Carr has looked a lot better and is slowly coming into his own here in New Orleans. Saints’ fans need to see him do this against some better defenses, but it’s a step in the right direction.

The Saints defense looked absolutely electric in their win against the Bears. Paulson Adebo had a career day after forcing three turnovers. The Saints will play the Vikings this week and should be able to take home the win.

