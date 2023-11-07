2 takeaways from the Saints win against the Bears

1. Taysom Hill should get as many looks as Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave

Kamara and Olave are the top two weapons in the New Orleans Saints offense, but dare I say Taysom Hill should be considered up there with them for touches on offense. Over the past three weeks he has scored 5 touchdowns and ran for 123 yards on 25 attempts. He has solved some of the Saints red zone woes, especially on the goal line where he and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders have become their own package. We know that Hill can do almost everything on the football field, and now it’s time to take advantage of his unique but also very good skill set to get this offense moving towards a playoff berth.

2. Momentum is a hell of a drug

Just a few weeks ago the Saints were at their lowest point following a Thursday night loss to the Jaguars. Now after two straight wins they find themselves back in first place in the division by themselves. The offense looks better, and the defense is getting turnovers when they need to. Yes, they have played two mediocre teams during this stretch, but none of them were that much better than any division rivals they are competing with for a playoff spot. Any reservations about the coaching staff should still remain, as there have been many questionable decisions even during these two wins, but the players look motivated and in tune again, and the way the schedule shapes up (only one team left on the schedule with a winning record) the Saints need to take advantage of this opportunity and not let this momentum go to waste.

