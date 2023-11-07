Fleur-de-Links, November 7: Saints favored over Vikings in Week 10

Saints favored over Minnesota-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints will go on the road before the bye week, but they are favored over the Minnesota Vikings by 2.5 points.
Social media reactions-CSC
After a second straight win, there were some great reactions from the Saints fanbase on social media.
Overreactions-CSC
Did Paulson Adebo have the best game of his career? Have the Saints turned a corner? Here are some of the many overreactions from Sunday.
Saints will face Josh Dobbs-NFL.com
After a great debut in Minnesota plus good showings with the Arizona Cardinals, the Black and Gold defense will have their hands full with the astronaut-turned quarterback.
Maybe @RossJacksonNOLA will be more positive after the #saints win than me.— Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) November 6, 2023
Let’s find out ⬇️
https://t.co/WtBaKBXIeu pic.twitter.com/0oFXaLvEjQ
Good Morning #Saints fans pic.twitter.com/JfK7506kfC— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 6, 2023
#Saints nominate linebacker Pete Werner for the 2023 Salute to Service Award! ⚜️— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 6, 2023
Story: https://t.co/JLGN7mBE25 pic.twitter.com/pVmDGSNOIx
Loading comments...