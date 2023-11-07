 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 7: Saints favored over Vikings in Week 10

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Saints favored over Minnesota-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints will go on the road before the bye week, but they are favored over the Minnesota Vikings by 2.5 points.

Social media reactions-CSC

After a second straight win, there were some great reactions from the Saints fanbase on social media.

Overreactions-CSC

Did Paulson Adebo have the best game of his career? Have the Saints turned a corner? Here are some of the many overreactions from Sunday.

Saints will face Josh Dobbs-NFL.com

After a great debut in Minnesota plus good showings with the Arizona Cardinals, the Black and Gold defense will have their hands full with the astronaut-turned quarterback.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...