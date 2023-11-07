Social Media Reacts: Monday Night Football, Jets lose to Chargers

Last night, the New York Jets face-offed against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the game got well underway, it was safe to say that the Jets were in for a long night. You would have thought that having your star QB, Aaron Rogers on the sideline after tossing a few throws on the field before the game would be motivation. Well, it seems that wasn’t enough. So much so, that Rogers is probably plotting an early return. Jets fans had to watch Zach Wilson lead the team to defeat on national primetime tv last night as they lost 27-6 to the Chargers. From bad throws to loss of momentum, the Jets and Wilson just couldn’t get it right. Let’s see what Twitter had to say.

The reason why I defend Zach Wilson is because my entire life QBs have struggled on the Jets and people always want to blame the QB like getting a new QB will magically fix everything and it never does. The OL is arguably the most important part of any offense and it has been… pic.twitter.com/0jO52FFE7i — SaucedArod (@SaucedArod) November 7, 2023

"It felt like anytime we got momentum going, we just shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers. It's not good enough."



https://t.co/GVg4IhjVGW pic.twitter.com/x8FUrA84Z5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 7, 2023

Troy Aikman on the New York Jets performance on Monday Night Football:



“I’m surprised Robert Saleh’s beard hasn’t turned gray tonight.” pic.twitter.com/roKO5EIdHP — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) November 7, 2023

This season has seemed to be the season of QB problems. If you take a look, almost every team is struggling to find that good passer to take their team to the big game. Jets fans are even more disappointed because their star QB is injured due to an Achilles tear. Most fans have been upset with the team and Wilson and last night REALLY sealed the deal.

Nothing in life can disappoint like the New York Jets — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) November 7, 2023

Yep, this proves it. Zach Wilson is the problem



Aaron Rodgers would have made the receiver catch this pic.twitter.com/wqMx7FPVLH — BIG XII Shane (@LiftingCoug) November 7, 2023

Here’s what Troy Aikman said about Zach Wilson’s first pass attempt out the gate on MNF vs LAC (video below):



“When you evaluate Zach Wilson and the things where he’s got to be better, this is it: First throw of the game and this is a layup, and you’ve got to hit these… https://t.co/6XpIQwAMEE pic.twitter.com/Gj4uHdn0VQ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 7, 2023

Zach Wilson is in his 3rd season. He has thrown 5 TDs in 8 games, as many as CJ Stroud had on Sunday.



The Jets narrative of how hard he works is totally ridiculous. Either it’s a lie or his is the single most inefficient workaholic of all-time. pic.twitter.com/t14c6BQWJN — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) November 7, 2023

