Social Media Reacts: Monday Night Football, Jets lose to Chargers

Zach Wilson has the Twittersphere on fire despite is performance last night

By B. Keith Crear III
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the New York Jets face-offed against the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the game got well underway, it was safe to say that the Jets were in for a long night. You would have thought that having your star QB, Aaron Rogers on the sideline after tossing a few throws on the field before the game would be motivation. Well, it seems that wasn’t enough. So much so, that Rogers is probably plotting an early return. Jets fans had to watch Zach Wilson lead the team to defeat on national primetime tv last night as they lost 27-6 to the Chargers. From bad throws to loss of momentum, the Jets and Wilson just couldn’t get it right. Let’s see what Twitter had to say.

This season has seemed to be the season of QB problems. If you take a look, almost every team is struggling to find that good passer to take their team to the big game. Jets fans are even more disappointed because their star QB is injured due to an Achilles tear. Most fans have been upset with the team and Wilson and last night REALLY sealed the deal.

What did you think of last night’s game? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

