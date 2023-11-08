Saints vs. Vikings, their history then and now

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road this week and head up north to take on the Minnesota Vikings. This will be 32nd time that these two franchises will face one another with New Orleans holding an 12-32 record against the Vikings. The Saints and Vikings have met a total of five times in the post season. Most famously on January 24, 2010, for the NFC Championship in the Superdome when New Orleans defeated Minnesota, which sent the Saints to Miami for Super Bowl XLIV.

The Saints will head into this game with a 5-4 record, and they are sitting in 1st place in the NFC South after defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Vikings are also currently 5-4 after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 12 noon and the game will be broadcast on FOX with Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel